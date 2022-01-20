Ralf Rangnick praises Scott McTominay for his ‘exemplary’ and ‘contagious’ performance against Brentford.

Scott McTominay’s performance at Brentford was praised by RALF RANGNICK as “exemplary.”

The Scottish midfielder shone in West London for Manchester United before being replaced by Nemanja Matic for the final six minutes.

Rangnick, the interim coach, was quick to praise the 25-year-old, describing his performance as “contagious.”

“Scott McTominay was exemplary, a true leader, and it was positively contagious to the other players,” the German said. “The second and third goals were really good with assists from Bruno Fernandes.”

“He was dissatisfied with his decision to chip the ball.”

If the score was 1-1 in that situation, it would be more difficult for us to cope.

“We were second best in almost every aspect of the game in the first half, with sloppy passing, 50-50 situations missed, and few second balls won.”

“We were nervous on the counter-attack and were fortunate to have a draw at halftime.”

“A couple of great saves from David De Gea again, and we showed a different side in the second half.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“We talked about what we needed to do, how we needed to raise our demands and standards in terms of our physicality, but our wingers would have stayed wider to pin back their wing-backs,” says the coach.

At the Brentford Community Stadium, McTominay totaled 68 touches, 47 passes, 11 ball recoveries, and six dribbles.

But goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford, as well as a late consolation from Ivan Toney, were enough to see off the Bees.

Rangnick, on the other hand, will be hoping that another aspect of United’s victory isn’t contagious, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s grumpy sulk after being subbed off.

“Why me, why did you take me off?” Ronaldo enquired. “I told him I had to make the decision for the team, for the club.”

“Perhaps when he’s a coach in a few years, he’ll understand.”

After being subbed, I wasn’t expecting him to hug me.

“I understand how goal-scoring players think and act, but I have to make decisions in the team’s best interests.”

Cristiano does not bother me in the least.

“I told him we were up 2-0 and needed to learn from Villa Park.”

I was furious with myself after that game because I didn’t switch to a back five.

“I didn’t want to repeat my errors.”

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Manchester United, visit our live blog.