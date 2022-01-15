Ralf Rangnick reveals Anthony Martial REFUSED to be in Man United’s squad for the Aston Villa draw, as the star pushes for a transfer.

Ralf Rangnick reveals Anthony Martial REFUSED to be included in Man United’s squad for the Aston Villa draw, as the star pushes for a transfer.

RALF RANGNICK has revealed that Anthony Martial, the club’s wanted man, has REFUSED to be included in the squad to face Aston Villa.

After blowing a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with the Villans on Saturday evening, the Red Devils lost even more ground in the race for the top four.

Due to injury, United were without Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford for the match in the Midlands.

As a result of Martial’s refusal to play for the club, United were forced to give Anthony Elanga his first Premier League start.

United had to name only eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers, after he ruled himself out of traveling with his teammates.

Martial has informed interim manager Rangnick that he wishes to leave the Theatre of Dreams this month, with Sevilla keen to sign him.

Rangnick has stated that the 26-year-old has no desire to wear the United shirt.

“He didn’t want to be in the squad,” the German manager said, referring to his absence following the disappointing result against Villa.

“Normally, he would have been in the squad, but he didn’t want to.”

“That’s why he didn’t join us on our journey yesterday [Friday].”

Sevilla were said to be preparing a bid to bring the ex-Monaco starlet to Spain on an initial loan deal earlier this week.

However, United are demanding that the LaLiga side pay at least half of his £130,000-a-week wages, which could rule out the Les Bleus international.

United also wants a loan fee for Martial, which Marca claims Sevilla will not meet.

Martial hasn’t played for United since a two-minute cameo in the 3-2 win over Arsenal on December 2.

Since Rangnick took over after the Gunners’ victory, he has yet to play for Rangnick.

