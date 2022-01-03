Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was named captain for the match against Wolves, despite the absence of Harry Maguire.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was named captain for the match against Wolves, despite Harry Maguire’s absence.

RALF RANGNICK has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been named captain of Manchester United for the match against Wolves due to his experience.

In the absence of Harry Maguire, who suffered an injury in last week’s 3-1 victory over Burnley, the Portuguese forward was given the armband.

And interim manager Rangnick stated that Ronaldo and David De Gea, the Spanish goalkeeper, were the only two viable options.

Ronaldo is in his second spell at United, having previously played for the club from 2003 to 2009 before returning last summer.

Meanwhile, De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

“Well, he [Ronaldo] is the most experienced player,” Rangnick said after United’s starting XI was announced.

“It was a question of whether it was David or him, because these are the players who have been playing the longest.”

“As captain, I wanted an outfield player, which is why Cristiano was chosen.”

It’s only the second time in Ronaldo’s two spells at United that he’s been awarded the armband.

Rangnick also spoke about defender Phil Jones, who has taken Maguire’s place in the starting XI.

It’s the ex-Blackburn striker’s first appearance in the Premier League since a 2-0 home loss to Burnley in January 2020.

Victor Lindelof was out due to coronavirus, and Eric Bailly was forced to play against Burnley last week due to fatigue.

Jones, a former RB Leipzig coach, was quoted as saying, “I can only judge him from the last four weeks in training, and he’s always been very professional and very much involved in everything that happens on the pitch.”

“He’s the logical choice for tonight’s game, given that the other three centre-backs are all out due to injury or Covid.”

“[Maguire] got hurt against Burnley and had problems the next day; we were hoping he’d be able to play yesterday, just like Eric Bailly, but it was a no in both cases.”

