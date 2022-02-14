Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, implying that the Norwegian is to blame if the club fails to finish in the top four.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, implying that the Norwegian is to blame if the club fails to make the top four.

United are currently in fifth place, one point behind West Ham, who are one position above them.

They trail table-toppers and fierce rivals Manchester City by a massive 23 points.

With a 1-1 draw against Southampton at home on Saturday, they missed out on a chance to finish in the top four.

Rangnick was quick to point out after the game that they are catching up due to issues that existed before he arrived at the club.

“It has always been a concern since Ole left the club,” the 63-year-old said of the possibility of missing out on a Champions League spot.

“That was one of the reasons why he was likely forced to leave the club, and results like today’s [Southampton draw] don’t help matters.”

“We were 1-0 or 2-0 up against Villa, Burnley, and today, and we gave up two points.”

“This can happen once, but not three times, and the situation would be different with those points, but it isn’t.”

We have to deal with this.

“We have to accept the truth, and obviously, with results like today’s, finishing fourth in the end isn’t any easier.”

With the club in seventh place, Solskjaer was fired in November.

That position means playing in the Europa Conference League next season, which the management and fans would probably prefer to avoid.

United are one point ahead of Arsenal in sixth place and three points ahead of Wolves in seventh.

Rangnick will be hoping his team can recover from their 1-1 draw with Southampton when they travel to Brighton on Tuesday.

