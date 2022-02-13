Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, has told his players to toughen up as the team stutters in the race for a top-four spot.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, has told his players to toughen up as they stutter in the race for a top-four spot.

RALF RANGNICK has told his players to toughen up as he worries about finishing in the top four.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday, surrendering a lead for the second time this season.

The Red Devils have now lost nine of their last 18 points.

And interim boss Rangnick is concerned that they aren’t putting in enough effort.

“The players we have are technical players who enjoy playing technical football,” he said.

“However, in the Premier League – and particularly in games like those against Southampton – you cannot win solely on the basis of technical ability; you must also demonstrate physicality.”

United are now outside the top four for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired in November.

“It’s been a concern since Ole left the club,” German Rangnick, 63, added.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“That was probably one of the reasons he had to leave, and results like this don’t make things any easier.”

“We were 1-0 or 2-0 up against Villa, Burnley, and now Southampton, and we gave away two points.”

“We must accept the truth.

Results, and obviously, finishing fourth isn’t any easier with results like this.”

United also lost on penalties after blowing a 1-0 lead against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

“History is repeating itself again,” Luke Shaw, a straight-talking left-back, said.

“We recognize that it isn’t good enough and that something needs to be done quickly.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.