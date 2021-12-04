Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, is planning a dinner date with Sir Alex Ferguson in order to pick his brain.

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, is planning a dinner date with Sir Alex Ferguson to pick his brain.

However, the new Old Trafford manager admits that there is no quick fix for his side to become the “pressing monsters” he desires.

Rangnick, who takes charge of the team for the first time today against Crystal Palace, made a name for himself in Germany by employing high-octane, all-action tactics.

But he understands that getting his message across — and learning how to best implement those methods alongside the United DNA that their most famous manager helped to create — will take time.

“You have to know what kind of players you have and where they stand,” he explained.

“I can’t ask them to do anything they can’t do right now.”

I have to accept where they are now and take them with me.

“Within two, three, or four weeks, I won’t be able to turn the players we have into the pressing monsters I want them to be.”

“Jurgen Klopp experienced the same thing when he moved to Liverpool in the middle of the season.

“They had a lot of muscle injuries at the time because they weren’t used to that kind of training, so we have to be careful.”

“You must then ensure that you have the best possible recruitment and signing of the best players for this type of football, as well as the best manager to develop, coach, and train them.”

Rangnick now intends to sit down with Fergie and pick his brains, despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss the game against Palace.

“He just returned from New York on Thursday and is required to remain at home due to quarantine and Covid regulations,” he continued.

“However, I am extremely excited to meet him in the next two or three weeks.”

“Darren Fletcher has expressed interest in having a mutual lunch or dinner with me.

“The important thing is to celebrate the club’s remaining DNA while also incorporating it into the club’s transition to modern football.”

You must have a clear idea of what we want to represent.

What image do we want to project?

“How would we like to play, and how would our fans like us to play?”

Rangnick, 63, will be the team’s manager for the rest of the season, with the possibility of a two-year extension if things go well, or a two-year consulting role if things go well.

And, instead of living in a hotel like Jose Mourinho, he wants to find his own place for when his partner arrives…

