Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, says he watched Anthony Elanga’s YouTube videos and thought he ‘looked really good.’

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, has admitted that before Anthony Elanga arrived at the club, he watched footage of him on YOUTUBE.

Elanga, 19, was a standout performer in United’s 3-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday, scoring a goal.

He has started the Red Devils’ last two Premier League games and is firmly entrenched in the team.

Even before he became manager in December, Rangnick was impressed with the starlet.

“I had heard his name before and I was in my hotel room watching videos of him on YouTube, and I thought this boy was really good,” he said in his post-match interview on Wednesday.

“He was almost on his way out on loan,” said the manager, who had such faith in the youngster that he even blocked him from going out on loan.

“You will not be loaned out; you will stay here,” I told him.

In United’s match against Brentford, Elanga scored the opener.

His goal in the Premier League was his first.

“The first touch set it up,” the winger said after the game when speaking to BT Sport.

I could see the keeper approaching and knew I had no choice but to head him in.

“I’d like to keep working hard in order to achieve more objectives.”

“I owe my boss a great debt of gratitude.”

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood also scored for the Bees, and Ivan Toney added a late consolation goal.

