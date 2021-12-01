Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, was seen for the first time on the Old Trafford pitch during a tour of the stadium with John Murtough.

Ralf Rangnick, the new manager of Manchester United, has taken his first steps around the stadium.

Football director John Murtough showed the ‘interim manager’ around the stadium.

The 63-year-old will not lead United against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday, with caretaker Michael Carrick in charge.

Due to visa issues, he is in a race against time to be in charge of the home game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

He does not meet the Home Office’s criteria by default because he has not held enough management positions in the last five years.

According to The Telegraph, the 63-year-old’s case will be heard by a panel that will be required to expedite the process.

Rangnick has worked as a director in various capacities over the last five years, the most recent of which was with Russian club Locomotiv Moscow.

He was named as the successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was fired after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Watford.

The German, who is known for his tactical acumen, has agreed to a six-month ‘interim’ role before moving on to a two-year consultancy position.

However, until Rangnick can start his new job, Michael Carrick will continue to lead training and matches.

Rangnick is expected to attend Thursday’s match against Arsenal.

Rangnick has arrived in the United Kingdom, according to SunSport, and will be allowed into the Old Trafford stands if his Covid test remains negative.

Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star has now confirmed that he will be at the Theatre of Dreams for the Premier League clash.

