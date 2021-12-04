Ralf Rangnick wants to replace Paul Pogba with John McGinn, but the Aston Villa midfielder could cost £50 million.

Ralf Rangnick wants John McGinn to replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United, but the Aston Villa midfielder could cost £50 million.

Manchester United is keeping an eye on John McGinn as they prepare for a new era under Ralf Rangnick.

United are looking for midfield reinforcements as questions about the long-term futures of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Donny van de Beek linger.

Rangnick’s first signing, Amadou Haidara, will arrive next month if Manchester United meets his £32 million release clause.

And England’s Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice have been mentioned as possible midfield anchors for next season.

Aston Villa’s McGinn, on the other hand, has attracted attention for his impactful performances for both club and country.

United’s interest in McGinn was previously revealed by SunSport in the summer of 2019, with Sir Alex Ferguson a big fan.

Villa would not have accepted a bid of less than £50 million at the time, and would demand even more now.

McGinn’s contract with Villa Park, which he signed in December, is up in three and a half years.

The 27-year-old Scotland international has three goals and one assist in 13 Premier League games this season.

United scouts are said to have noticed his ability on the ball as well as his calmness under pressure.

That’s on top of his ability to play a high-pressing style, which Rangnick, his new boss, highly values.

