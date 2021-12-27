Ralf Rangnick wants to talk about Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United after he ‘gets fit again.’

Ralf Rangnick wants to discuss Paul Pogba’s future with Manchester United after he ‘gets fit again.’

Before discussing Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United, RALF RANGNICK believes he needs to ‘get fit again.’

The Frenchman’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and he will be able to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs starting January 1.

Pogba’s uncertain future at United has been compounded by a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the game since early November.

Rangnick, the interim manager, is eager to get the 28-year-old back in shape before deciding where he will play next season.

“On the day he returned from Dubai, we had a face-to-face meeting,” the German said.

“Right now, it’s all about him getting back in shape.”

“As far as I know, another couple of weeks (plus) will be required, and until then, my sole focus will be on the players who will be available in the upcoming games.”

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there have been no offers to purchase Pogba as of yet in January.

At PokerStars Casino, you’ll get 50 free spins.

Then there was a bang.

For more information, go HERE.

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

Play responsibly if you’re over the age of 18.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization that promotes responsible gambling.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Real Madrid and PSG, on the other hand, are both keen on signing the World Cup winner.

Should Pogba leave United for the second time, John Barnes has suggested United target Frenkie de Jong of Barcelona.

Barca, on the other hand, may be hesitant to sell, as the Catalan giants plan to rebuild their squad, beginning with the signing of Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.