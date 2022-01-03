Ralf Rangnick’s attempt to save Manchester United has failed after the Wolves’ blunder.

United lacks cohesion, can’t press, and aren’t good enough – Wolves thrashed them at Old Trafford.

This was inevitable, and it was fitting that Ralf Rangnick’s first defeat as Manchester United manager came at the hands of Wolves, who were the victims of larceny when the two sides met at Molineux.

United’s flirtation with the idea of being rescued by a Rangnick miracle has been shattered by yet another blunder.

It didn’t matter if they lost or drew.

The issue’s core is self-evident.

United are far from being good enough.

Newcastle were superior, but they were unable to convert their chances.

In a narrow loss, Norwich were no worse than United.

Only Burnley of the bottom three folded, but that hardly added credence to this sagging red ship.

With half an hour to go, United did improve with the introduction of Bruno Fernandes.

When the scores were still tied, Fernandes should have scored instead of hitting the crossbar.

With the final play of the game, Jose Sa was fully stretched from Fernandes.

All of this is a distraction that Rangnick would do well to avoid.

Wolves fired 19 shots at United’s goal, six of which were on target.

United had two shots on goal and eight corners before claiming one.

Wolves hadn’t played since December 19, owing to the kind of Covid-imposed break that, according to missing captain Harry Maguire, was to blame for United’s lackluster performance against Newcastle.

Wolves exposed that theory for the nonsense it was and labeled United as second-class citizens with big-club ambitions.

Rangnick’s love of antiques influenced his choice, which included twin spearheads Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, both of whom are 70 years old.

There isn’t a lot of resistance there.

For the second time in his career, the captain’s armband was re-distributed in Ronaldo’s direction, adding to his sense of entitlement.

Let’s face it, Ronaldo will never go to a bar for a round of drinks.

He has servants to take care of that.

This feature, combined with the deep-lying Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, created a huge gap between the front and back lines, which Wolves’ thoroughly modern midfield inevitably filled.

Rangnick most likely assumed Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho would chip in to help out.

This did not occur, and

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Ralf Rangnick’s rescue mission at Man Utd is falling flat after clueless Wolves defeat