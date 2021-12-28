Ralf Rangnick’s ‘desperate’ Manchester United struggled with their new 4-2-2-2 formation in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle.

Manchester United’s new 4-2-2-2 formation failed to impress Ralf Rangnick’s ‘desperate’ side in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle.

Since taking over, the interim manager has implemented a new system, but the players are finding it difficult to adjust.

Prior to Monday’s match with Newcastle, Ralf Rangnick had only presided over two Premier League matches due to work permit rules and Covid-19 issues.

Both games were won, but neither was convincing.

A 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, secured by the rarest of collectibles – a right-footed goal by Fred – was followed by a 1-0 win over 20th-placed Norwich, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

On that particular occasion, David De Gea was United’s best player.

United have had two matches – against Brentford and Brighton – postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak since that fortunate result at Carrow Road two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Of course, the circumstances were not ideal, and it is impossible to say how severely those who tested positive were impacted.

After such a long break, United fans would have expected the players to look more at ease in Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 system than they did in the first two games.

Rangnick is a firm believer in his philosophy, and the lack of game time should have allowed him to communicate it to his team, whether in person or virtually.

During the first 45 minutes at St James’ Park, it didn’t appear that they were any wiser to his tactics.

Or, for that matter, for much of the second 45 minutes.

Allan Saint-Maximin took a touch away from Diogo Dalot and another away from the flat-footed Harry Maguire before caressing a careful finish neatly into the side netting in the seventh minute, punishing the team’s sloppy, sluggish start.

Newcastle deserved to be up 1-0 at the halftime break.

Rangnick had been out-Rangnick’ed by Eddie Howe.

Sean Longstaff picked Raphael Varane’s pocket before rolling the ball into Saint-Maximin’s path as the home side was aggressive, played with urgency, and scored a goal from a transition.

Rangnick was supposed to provide United with intangibles like these, but he failed miserably.

“You don’t want to overextend yourself.”

