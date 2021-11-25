Ralf Rangnick’s Man Utd transfer strategy: 5 players signed and what it means for recruitment at Old Trafford

Rangnick has previously signed players like Mane and Firmino, and he could soon be in charge of Man Utd’s recruitment.

Ralf Rangnick is expected to take over as Manchester United’s interim manager, but his future role at Old Trafford beyond this season could be extremely beneficial to the club in the long run.

United are attempting to lure the 63-year-old German away from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is currently the manager of sports and development.

Rangnick could be in line for a six-month stint as manager of United’s first team, after which the club’s board is expected to want him to stay on as a consultant.

Rangnick coached Thomas Tuchel at Stuttgart and Julian Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig, making him an ideal mentor for United’s permanent appointment in the summer, and his transfer market experience means his presence could help them significantly with their recruitment process.

This knowledge was present at Hoffenheim, and it was also crucial to RB Leipzig’s rise when he led the Red Bull revolution as sporting director from 2012 to 2019, which included two stints as head coach.

Rangnick’s keen eye for talent paid off for the following five names.

Roberto Firmino’s first foray into European football took place in Germany ten years ago, when he joined Hoffenheim for just £3.6 million.

Rangnick was the coach of Hoffenheim at the time, but it was only for a day because the club sold defender Luiz Gustavo to Bayern Munich, and he resigned one day after Firmino officially joined.

Rangnick was instrumental in scouting Firmino, and Liverpool paid a fee of around £29 million for him after four and a half seasons and 47 goals in 151 games at Hoffenheim.

Two of Liverpool’s renowned front three have now been added to the team.

Rangnick paid just £3.6 million for the Senegal international when he signed him from Metz in France seven years ago.

Rangnick joined the Red Bull group in 2012 as the sporting director of both Salzburg and Leipzig.

As a result, he is widely credited for the Austrian club’s desire to develop young players, including Mane, who joined Liverpool from Southampton for £34 million in 2016.

