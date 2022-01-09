Ralf Rangnick’s plan to get Manchester United back on track is to drop Cristiano Ronaldo, start Diogo Dalot, and buy Declan Rice.

Ralf Rangnick’s plan to get Manchester United back on track includes dropping Cristiano Ronaldo, starting Diogo Dalot, and buying Declan Rice.

If this season is not to be another disaster, the interim manager must be bold and fire players who do not fit into his system.

Manchester United’s hopes of being saved by a Ralf Rangnick miracle have been shattered by yet another bumbling performance against Wolves.

It didn’t really matter if they lost or drew.

The essence of the problem is self-evident.

United isn’t even close to being adequate.

If United’s season is to get back on track and avoid the reported dressing room unrest becoming his downfall, the interim manager must address the following issues:

Rangnick must show courage and let go of the great man.

It is clear that Ronaldo’s assimilation has failed to produce a positive result.

The goals that kept United in the Champions League this season are offset by his selection’s negative impact on the team’s overall function.

Rangnick’s desire to press is thwarted by a 36-year-old whose game is based on conserving energy for when he needs it most, such as when he’s in front of the goal.

When the opposition has the ball, the sight of Ronaldo walking around is disastrous for the team and a major contributor to the lack of cohesiveness.

Rangnick’s immediate prospects hinge on restoring Rashford to his former self.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flogged the lad alongside Bruno Fernandes, a victim of his dependability and threat.

He hasn’t been the same player since suffering a shoulder injury last year, the recovery of which has yet to pay off.

Rashford was one of United’s few outstanding contributors when he was at his best, cutting in from the left and touching world class on occasion.

His self-assurance is now shattered.

He appears to be unsure what to do in possession and has lost interest in the game.

With Ronaldo on the bench and a contented Rashford on the left, Edinson Cavani, the only allowable concession to short-termism, would have room to operate in an attack balanced by Jacho or Mason Greenwood.

The Wan-Bissaka commission, which is the polar opposite of today’s fullback, must be abolished.

Wan-Bissaka is a throwback to the 1970s, when full-backs had two jobs: flying into tackles and lumping it.

When it came to Wan-Bissaka, he was useful.

