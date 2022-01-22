Ralf Rangnick’s reputation means nothing at Man Utd, according to David Moyes, as West Ham attempt to derail the Red Devils’ top-four ambitions.

Ralf Rangnick’s reputation means nothing at Manchester United, according to David Moyes, as West Ham attempt to stymie the Red Devils’ top-four ambitions.

Ralf Rangnick has one of the most illustrious coaching credentials, according to David Moyes.

When Moyes was appointed as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor in 2013, he did the same.

When Louis van Gaal took over as manager of Manchester United in 2014, he believed the same thing.

Jose Mourinho did the same thing in 2016.

Unlike Van Gaal and Mourinho, Moyes’ reputation has risen again, to the point where his West Ham side will visit Old Trafford looking down on United in the Premier League table after knocking them out of the Carabao Cup.

Rangnick, who has a long history as a tactical mastermind, was appointed interim boss last month.

However, he had never previously managed a club of United’s stature, and early results have been mixed, with Rangnick’s preferred 4-2-2-2 formation already being dropped.

Despite his admiration for Rangnick, Moyes has told the German that nothing compares to managing United in front of a global audience.

“Ralf Rangnick’s reputation, what he’s done in football, the teams he’s built, his ideas, his philosophies have all been great over a long period of time,” Moyes said.

You’ve always looked up to him in the coaching world.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“However, becoming the manager of Manchester United is a completely different experience than any other.

“It’s the degree of scrutiny.

And whatever ideas you have, they may or may not work at that club.

You might not be able to play the way you want with the players available to you.

“That could take a while.

That’s why you believe you can do a better job if you have more time.

“You are immediately judged when you get the big jobs.”

I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to perform better there.

“But, in recent years, Manchester United has had some of the best managers in the world, and it’s a difficult job.”

“Losing your job at Manchester United makes headlines all over the world.”

It was a difficult task for me to take over from Sir Alex.

“I accepted it gladly, but I wish I could have done a little bit better.”

“At the time, however, I was probably as prepared as anyone for the job.”

Rangnick was thrust into the limelight after Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum after being replaced during Wednesday’s 3-1 victory over Brentford.

When asked if West Ham would soon be making signings with bigger egos or if he had a ‘No d***heads’ policy like the All Blacks, Moyes replied, “I don’t think any manager wants d***heads.”

“And I’m not sure you can link d***heads to big egos — there’s a difference.”

You are able to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.