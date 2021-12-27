Ralf Rangnick’s revolution at Manchester United has been postponed, but it could erupt against Newcastle this weekend.

Ralf Rangnick’s revolution at Manchester United has been delayed, but it could erupt against Newcastle.

Rangnick wants a complete change of playing style at Old Trafford, but due to Covid and postponements, he has been unable to share his knowledge until now.

More aggression, physicality, and a desire to win one-on-one battles.

After Manchester United’s labored win over Norwich in their last Premier League match, Ralf Rangnick’s wishlist read more like a personal manifesto than a primal scream at the Red Devils reverting to type in a lucky win.

Few at Carrington have been left in any doubt about the changes Rangnick wants to make to his squad in recent weeks.

The work being done on the training ground has a “new era” feel to it, from the intensity of the warm-ups to the presence of the Germans’ new hybrid coaches, who combine roles in analysis, sports psychology, and conditioning with grass-on-the-boots coaching.

However, as the attritional Carrow Road display demonstrated, science’s application can sometimes go awry.

That’s why all eyes will be on Monday night’s tense match at St James’ Park for signs that Ralf’s revolution is taking hold.

Because the big question in 2022 will be how quickly the interim manager – who will only be in charge until the end of May – can translate his crystal clear principles into Premier League points.

The short-term nature of his rescue mission, according to those who know him best, will not be a problem.

Demba Ba, one of his proteges, recently described him as “the most effective communicator I’ve met in football – ever.”

When asked to elaborate, he said Rangnick’s short, sharp explanations were a masterclass in brevity, persuading almost every player with whom he worked to sign up rather than rock the boat.

That could be the issue ahead of Rangnick’s Red Devils’ trip to Newcastle United.

Work on the training ground has been hampered so far by a demanding fixture schedule and a Covid outbreak that prevented Manchester United from training properly for nearly a fortnight.

As a result, Rangnick must surround himself with people he knows and trusts in order to effectively communicate his message.

There can be no half measures in this five-month rescue mission.

Rangnick is pleading with the club’s upper management to hire at least one more of his trusted lieutenants.

