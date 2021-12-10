Ralf Rangnick’s revolution has been long overdue, and Manchester United’s stars no longer have an excuse for failing.

Sascha Lense’s appointment as a sports psychologist will not only benefit the club, but it will also give the impression that they are serious about this new project.

When Manchester United announced the permanent arrival of Sascha Lense as a sports psychologist, the overwhelming response was a sarcastic welcome-to-the-twentieth-century gotcha of “What, only now?”

When the best medicine for fear was to pull yourself together, man, sports psychology was largely dismissed as pseudo-nonsense in the Premier League’s early years.

Manchester United has changed as the times have changed.

Indeed, it’s all a little unjust.

Manchester United has used sports psychologists on a consulting basis on a regular basis, despite not employing anyone full-time.

That’s similar to Manchester City’s Head of Psychology, David Young, who also works with England’s men’s cricket team.

Pep Guardiola better hope his team doesn’t need any specialist help between now and mid-January; you have a feeling Young will be busy.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville credit their previous permanent psychologist, Bill Beswick, with helping them improve their mindset and recover from a period of self-doubt.

Alex Ferguson hired Beswick, but he remained loyal to Steve McClaren, whom he followed to Nottingham Forest, Derby County, Middlesbrough, FC Twente, and England.

That England team, to be sure; a reminder that these people are assistants, not magicians.

The rise of sports psychology coincided with the advent of big data.

Elite athletes had access to more information about their physical health and the incremental, marginal improvements that individual training programs had made.

As important as physical training, mental preparation has become increasingly important.

Psychologists can assist with stress management, criticism handling, visualization, relaxation, nerves, and fear.

Which, as the inevitable punchline implies, is precisely why Manchester United required one.

Given the combination of high expectations, historic success, harsh criticism after setbacks (from the media and within the club’s own fan base), and recent gross underperformance, you could argue that a psychologist can make a bigger difference here than anywhere else.

Ralf Rangnick is a firm believer in the theory.

If he wasn’t the first manager to hire a sports psychologist in the world of football, he was certainly the first in Germany.

He appointed Hans-Dieter Hermann to the position while in charge of Ulm in the late 1990s.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Ralf Rangnick’s revolution is well overdue, and Man Utd stars now have no excuse for failure