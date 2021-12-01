Ralf Rangnick’s work permit: Why won’t the new Manchester United manager take charge of the Premier League match against Arsenal?

Why will Ralf Rangnick not take charge of Man United’s Premier League match against Arsenal?

The 63-year-old does not automatically meet the FA’s stringent requirements for managing in England.

Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s new interim manager, will be unable to lead the team against Arsenal on Thursday due to a lack of a work permit.

On Monday, the 63-year-old German coach was named Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor for the remainder of the current season, after which the former RB Leipzig sporting director will take on a two-year consultancy role at Old Trafford.

Due to new work permit regulations implemented after Brexit, United fans will have to wait to see the “Godfather of Gegenpressing” manage their team.

Michael Carrick, who has presided over a 2-0 win over Villarreal and a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, will take over as interim manager until the situation is resolved.

Rangnick does not meet the Football Association’s criteria for a Governing Body Endorsement[GBE], which is required for him to manage United, because he has not managed a club in a “top league” for 24 months consecutively or 36 months cumulatively in the last five years.

The FA’s strict regulations took effect on June 4th of this year.

Rangnick was the manager of RB Leipzig for the 2015-16 season, when they were promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time, and for the 2018-19 season as well.

He worked as the club’s director of football and later as the Red Bull group’s head of sport and development, encompassing their other clubs, including Austria’s Salzburg, before his first stint as manager and between both stints in the dugout.

Rangnick took up a similar role as manager of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow after leaving Red Bull in July.

Rangnick has been employed for the past five years, but due to his inexperience as a manager, United will have to present their case for a GBE to a three-member independent panel appointed by the FA.

The panel, which consists of a legal expert and two members with relevant experience at the highest levels of the game, will decide whether.

