Ralf Rangnick’showed up at Manchester United training on the wrong day’ and then turned around after realizing he’d given the team the day off.

Ralf Rangnick’showed up at Manchester United training on the wrong day’ and then turned around when he realized he’d given the team the day off.

MANCHESTER UNITED players have been making jokes about Ralf Rangnick after he allegedly showed up to training on the wrong day.

The 63-year-old German is thought to have arrived at Carrington on Tuesday morning after United’s 1-0 FA Cup victory over Aston Villa the day before.

Rangnick expected to see the usual Covid testing units inspecting Carrington’s arrivals.

When there was no sign of life, however, the United boss made a quick U-turn and returned home.

“He called inside from his car to ask where the testers were and was reminded that the players were off,” a club insider told the Daily Mail.

Then he got in his car and drove away.

“Everyone on the practice field was talking about it.

It was all in good fun among the players.”

Rangnick’s permanent replacement is still being sought by United.

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi has been linked to the Old Trafford dugout, with the Italian reportedly learning English.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Rangnick, on the other hand, is determined to have a positive impact on the team while he is in charge.

He also wants Cristiano Ronaldo to continue giving advice to his teammates.

“The older and younger players must play as a team and be united on the field,” Rangnick said.

“We have so many top, talented players, and it reminds me of what Cristiano said — we have to work together and develop as a team.”

“It helps a lot, even in the locker room, to speak directly to the boys if it’s necessary.”

“If Cristiano or any of the other players want to speak directly to the players on the field or in the locker room, they are more than welcome to do so.”

“We now have enough experienced, older players who can not only be role models in training, on the field, and in games, but also be role models in their own right.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.