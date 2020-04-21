Ramos responds to Man Utd transfer talk after Fernandes claim

Francisco Ramos has thanked his friend Bruno Fernandes for saying that he wanted his little-known compatriot to join him at Man Utd.

Fernandes joined Manchester United in an initial £47million move from Sporting Lisbon, ending a transfer saga that stretched on for over a year.

But his impact has been immediate, scoring twice and adding three assists in five Premier League appearances so far.

That has coincided with an upturn in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who were unbeaten in 11 games before the season was suspended.

Much of the attention at Man Utd is now turning to the summer transfer window, with the club expected to spend big with the Red Devils reportedly interested in a host of players.

One of the areas Solskjaer is looking to strengthen is central midfield and Fernandes has suggested the club signs Ramos to try and fill the void.

Asked to suggest one player he thinks could further strengthen their ranks, Fernandes had no hesitation in naming his former Portugal youth teammate Francisco ‘Chico’ Ramos – now playing for Santa Clara on loan from Vitoria – as the one player he would sign.

As reported this weekend, Fernandes told Carolina Deslandes on Instagram: “It is very difficult to choose, because I have a lot of locker room people who are my friend.

“Wherever I played? Francisco Ramos.”

However, the former Portugal Under-23s cap, insists he is taking Fernandes’ claims with a pinch of salt, having opened up to the rumours with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

“I’m a friend of Bruno’s and we talk every day, so I already thanked him for his thoughts,” Ramos told the paper.

“He replied that he didn’t do me any favours. We can have similar characteristics, but his finishing and his last pass are more accurate.”

