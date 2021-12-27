Rams RB Darrell Henderson has a new injury update.

Darrell Henderson, Rams running back, has a new injury update.
With a win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff berth, but running back Darrell Henderson was lost in the process.
The Rams, thankfully, do not believe the ballcarrier’s injury is serious.
Henderson is believed to have sprained his knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
On Monday, he’ll have an MRI, which will give the Rams a better picture of the injury.
#Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr., who was ruled out today, is believed to have suffered a knee sprain, source said. The hope is it’s minor, but he’ll have an MRI on Monday that will tell the full story.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021