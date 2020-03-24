Rams unveil new logos and are different from those published on social media

When Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff saw that leaked images of the new Rams logo On a cap that was made to promote the NFL design in Las Vegas, he had the same reaction that most fans had.

“It was like a bad courtroom sketch,” Demoff said at the time. “I was disappointed because there are some similarities to our new logo that some people will be amazed at when it is revealed, but it was the wrong colors, the wrong shape, and it had no details that made this logo unique, and we thinking will resonate with Rams fans. “

Although the logo in the leaked photo, which was widely shared by fans, is one of the logos that the Rams revealed on Monday, it wasn’t blue and yellow, which Demoff thinks makes a big difference.

“The only thing we kept hearing from our fans was that they really preferred blue and yellow and the horns,” said Demoff. “People said the Los Angeles Rams were about blue and yellow and the horns. We really took that to heart and that was the design requirement we started with. There is also another subset of fans who liked blue and white, so we added white as our third color because it plays a role in our history. “

The Rams Head logo was unveiled by the team on Monday.

The official names of the new colors of the Rams, which represent a return to their old colors, are “Rams Royal” (blue) and “Sol” (yellow). Both colors and the newly designed horns, which are supposed to resemble a perfect spiral, a wave and the horns on a ram, form the basis for the new logo and the new brand.

The LA logo in the leaked design cap will likely be unpopular with fans based on the online backlash, but this blue, yellow, and white logo is better than the neon purple and gold in the cap made specifically for the design in Las Vegas and is not being sold. The good news for fans, however, is that the logo is just one of four the team revealed. The LA logo next to the Rams word mark is easy on the eyes. There is also a blue and yellow word mark in which the words Los Angeles Rams are stacked vertically. And there is the ram’s head logo that pays homage to the team’s 1941-83 logo.

Demoff said he would continue to listen to fans if they liked a logo the best. At the moment it is planned to use them all.

“What you will mainly see is light blue, light yellow and a little white, but it is mainly blue and yellow, that’s what our fans want,” said Demoff. “You will see all the logos in different places. We tried to respect the past and represent the future.”



The new Rams logo for the 2020 season was unveiled on Monday.

The logo was originally planned to be unveiled on Saturday to coincide with the start of dates from Aries, the first zodiac sign in the zodiac symbolized by the ram. However, the current COVID-19 pandemic forced the Rams to hear online unveiling Monday, which was streamed on their website.

“We decided that there was no perfect time for this in the world, but we wanted to turn the page in our new logos and colors before our next big community initiative,” said Demoff.

The new Rams logo and colors will be worn on shirts and hats for the first time on Tuesday when the team works with KABC to host a virtual telethon to support response efforts in Southern California during the current pandemic. The contributions will benefit the United Way of Greater Los Angeles Pandemic Relief Fund, which directly supports community partners, including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

With the colors and logo, the next revelations for the Rams will be redesigned uniforms and helmets.

