Rand Paul says under criticism that more Americans should be able to be tested for coronavirus

Senator Rand Paul insisted on Monday that more Americans should be able to test for the novel coronavirus, even if they are asymptomatic after criticizing that he was tested for COVID-19 despite the lack of symptoms daily life continues while waiting for results.

In a long statement, Paul, R-Ky. Said that he was tested because he and his wife had traveled a lot in the weeks leading up to the widespread social outage and that he was at higher risk of complications because part of his Lung was removed after being attacked by his neighbor in Kentucky in 2017.

“I think we need more tests right now, including those without symptoms,” said Paul. “The nature of COVID-19 put me – and all of us – in a catch-22 situation. I didn’t meet the criteria for testing or quarantine. I had no symptoms and no specific encounter with a COVID-19 positive person However, I had traveled a lot in the US and had to continue to do so to vote in the Senate, which, together with the fact that I had a compromised lung, led me to seek tests. Despite my positive test result, I remain asymptomatic for COVID-19. “

Paul said he took the test last week when he arrived in Washington, DC, and “it was highly unlikely that I would be positive because I had no symptoms of illness and had no contact with anyone who tested positive either.” the virus or been sick. “

Paul spoke earlier this month about participating in a Kentucky fundraiser where two people later announced that they had tested positive for the virus and said he was “out of touch or close to either”.

Sunday Paul has been The first senator known to test positive for the virus. His account tweeted that he “felt good and was in quarantine”. Paul’s chief of staff later said the senator had “decided to be tested after an event where two people subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 even though he had no direct contact with any of them.”

Meanwhile, Senator Jerry Moran, R-Kan., Told colleagues at the Sunday session that he saw Paul earlier in the day at the Senate gym, his communications director confirmed on Twitter. Pauls Account tweeted later that he had visited the gym before receiving the test results.

Still, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Criticized Paul for going to the Senate gym and tweeted that it was absolutely irresponsible. “

“You can’t be around other people while waiting for coronavirus test results,” she wrote. “It threatens others and is likely to increase the spread of the virus.”

In his statement on Monday, Paul wrote: “For those who want to criticize me for lack of quarantine, it is clear that I would never have been tested and would still walk through the halls if the test rules had been followed up to a T of the Capitol . “

“Current guidelines didn’t require me to be tested or quarantined,” he said. “It was my extra precaution out of concern for my damaged lungs that caused me to be tested.”

However, Paul did not directly address his visit to the gym.

“Perhaps it is too much to ask that we simply feel sorry for or afraid of our American citizens who are sick or scared of it. Thousands of people want tests. Many, like David Newman of The Walking Dead, have flu symptoms and suffer from it makes no sense, “wrote the senator, apparently referring to actor Daniel Newman.

“The wider the tests and the less pointer we have, the better,” he continued. “America is strong. We are a resilient people, but we are stronger when we stand together.”

Paul’s diagnosis sparked a discussion about whether senators, many of whom are in older age groups, should go home immediately or quarantine themselves, as they were likely to have contact with Paul, who had been extensively in the Senate last week . It also questioned the adoption of key congressional bills as Democrats and Republicans struggle to agree on the stimulus package.

Sens. Mike Lee and Mitt Romney, both Utah Republicans, announced that they would be quarantined for two weeks after “extending” interactions with Paul and no longer having to vote.

Paul was the third member of Congress to announce a positive test for the coronavirus, after Reps.Mario Díaz-Balart, R-Fla., And Ben McAdams, D-Utah.