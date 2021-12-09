Randall Cobb, a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, has been diagnosed with a serious injury.

Randall Cobb, a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, has received devastating injury news.

The Green Bay Packers have had a lot of injuries and absences this season, but their 9-3 record keeps them near the top of the NFC.

Unfortunately, some bad news about star wide receiver Randall Cobb’s injury could put a damper on everything.

Cobb is “going to be out for a while” with a core injury, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, who spoke to the media on Thursday.

Given that description and the fact that there are only six weeks left in the regular season, we may not see him until January – or the playoffs.

Cobb has started every game this season and has been one of the Packers’ most dependable weapons outside of Davante Adams.

This season, he has 28 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns, placing him in the top three on the team in every category.

After spending the previous two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, the 31-year-old former Pro Bowler is in his first year back with the team.

In July, Green Bay traded a sixth-round pick to Houston to reclaim him.

He was then offered a three-year contract.

