Randall Cobb is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Randall Cobb’s Future With The Packers Has Been Decided

When the Packers take on the 49ers on Saturday night, one of Aaron Rodgers’ most trusted targets will be on the field.

On Thursday, Green Bay activated Randall Cobb, a 31-year-old wide receiver, from injured reserve.

Cobb is set to face the 49ers.

Last year, Rodgers pushed hard for the Packers to sign Cobb from the Texans.

He got his wish from the Packers.

During the regular season, he had a total of 28 receptions for 375 yards and five touchdowns.

