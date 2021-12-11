Trending
Infosurhoy

Randy Gregory’s Status Is Officially Announced By The Cowboys

0
By on Sports

Randy Gregory’s Status Is Officially Announced By The Cowboys

Randy Gregory, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has been activated to the active roster.

The team made the announcement on Saturday, allowing one of its most disruptive pass rushers to return to the field this weekend.

According to the Dallas Cowboys’ public relations department,

Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Randy Gregory

Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Randy Gregory

Comments are closed.