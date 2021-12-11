Randy Gregory’s Status Is Officially Announced By The Cowboys
Randy Gregory, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has been activated to the active roster.
The team made the announcement on Saturday, allowing one of its most disruptive pass rushers to return to the field this weekend.
According to the Dallas Cowboys’ public relations department,
Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Randy Gregory
Cowboys Announce Official Decision On Randy Gregory
The @dallascowboys activated DT Neville Gallimore and DE Randy Gregory from Reserve/Injured-Designated for Return on Saturday.
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 11, 2021
.@MicahhParsons11 can rush from anywhere.
Now with a healthy @DallasCowboys D-line returning, he’ll be even harder to contain 😈@NFLMatchup | @GregCosell | @MattBowen41pic.twitter.com/Z1XsZiWnLf
— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) December 10, 2021