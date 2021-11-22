Randy Moss Expressed Interest in Tom Brady, as revealed by Tom Brady.

Randy Moss Expressed Interest in Tom Brady, according to Tom Brady.

One of the episodes in Tom Brady’s new documentary series focuses on how Randy Moss signed with the Patriots.

Many in the NFL believe Bill Belichick sought out Moss, but Brady claims it was the other way around.

Moss had dreams of catching passes from Brady while with the Raiders, according to NESNcom, and even flew to Minnesota to meet with Brady ahead of a Patriots-Vikings game.

According to Brady, this is when the magic occurred.

According to NBC Sports’ Peter King, Brady says in Episode 4 of his new documentary series, “Bro, I wanna play with you.”

Moss signed with the Patriots after the 2006 season and went on to have three consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards or more.

His best season was in 2007, when he had 98 receptions for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The 23 touchdowns were a new high for him.

Moss had a total of 3,904 yards and 50 touchdowns on 259 receptions during his time there.

The Super Bowl was the only thing Moss couldn’t win with the Patriots.

In 2008, he led the team to Super Bowl XLII, but they were defeated by Eli Manning and the New York Giants.

Regardless, Moss was electrifying for the Patriots, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility (2018).

