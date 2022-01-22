Randy Moss Makes an Aggressive Remark About Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

Randy Moss Makes a Violent Remark About Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

The Bills and Chiefs will meet for the second consecutive postseason on Sunday night, with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes set to face off.

The Chiefs defeated the Bills in the AFC Championship game last season.

In that game, Mahomes threw for 325 yards and 3 touchdowns.

During the 2021 regular season, the Bills avenged that loss by thrashing the Chiefs at home.

Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns on 15 of his 26 passing attempts.

On the ground, he added 59 yards and a touchdown.

ESPN’s Randy Moss made a bold prediction about the Bills-Chiefs rivalry with the game just over 24 hours away.

The legendary wideout believes that watching Allen and Mahomes duel on the gridiron in the coming years will be similar to watching Tom Brady and Peyton Manning do it.

“Could this be the next Brady-Manning for the next ten years? Could this be this type of matchup?” Moss asked on NFL Countdown.

Moss’ assessment of Allen and Mahomes was shared by the rest of the crew.