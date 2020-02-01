Rangers 2-0 Ross County: Jermain Defoe and Scott Arfield score as Steven Gerrard’s men win

If we are, indeed, all bound for hell in a handcart, the final destination may be coming into view much sooner than most anticipated.

No one ever expected this particular season in Scottish football to be mistaken for an episode of Songs of Praise. But before the first month of the new year is even out, the toxicity taking grip of the dear green place is truly worrying.

Only in the fullness of time will we know the exact reasons why Alfredo Morelos had to give chase to an individual who appeared to be tampering with his car at his family home on Tuesday. At best, though, it’s suspicious. At worst, deeply sinister.

You dread to think what lies in wait between now and May. The growing fear is that the most compelling title race in years will be hijacked by the antics of the hard of understanding. The most recent outbreak of madness certainly cast a long shadow here.

Struggling with a calf complaint, the Colombian had to make do with a place on the bench but you can’t help but wonder what part the bizarre off-field events of the previous day played in his manager deciding to hold him in reserve.

Without him for 67 minutes, Rangers again struggled to hit the straps. While Steven Gerrard’s men certainly did enough to merit the win that keeps them well placed in the title hunt, this was more a continuation of their post-Christmas malaise rather than an abrupt departure from it.

The optimists among the light blue legions will naturally hold the view that titles are claimed by sides who win by playing within themselves. The more pessimistic will consider the visits of Aberdeen and Hibernian to Ibrox in the next week with a sense of some foreboding. A rapid improvement, for sure, is required.

Jermain Defoe’s intervention on the cusp of half-time proved to be the turning point of a game that threatened for long enough to cost Gerrard’s side dearly.

The night was to end cruelly for the veteran, though, a hamstring injury just before the hour mark coming as he simply chased a long punt up the park. You have to imagine Rangers will now double their efforts to sign another striker before the transfer window closes tomorrow.

Having taken plaudits if no points from Celtic Park at the weekend after adopting an enterprising approach, the Highlanders set out to have a go here.

The trade-off was always going to be space left in behind their defence – an open invitation for the likes of Ryan Kent. Bursting down the left with Rangers’ first purposeful surge, the winger turned Marcus Fraser inside out before forcing Nathan Baxter to fingertip his strike away from the far post.

With the visitors showing poise in possession, though, it was not the rapid start that Gerrard would have demanded.

In ahead of Joe Aribo on the right, Sheyi Ojo did drag a speculative strike from distance just wide but the contest was far more even than the home supporters had expected. News of Celtic’s rapid start in Perth did nothing to stop the growing anxiety in the stands.

Kent always looked the most likely man in blue to change the game’s direction. Another surge won a valuable free-kick when Josh Mullin slid in and took his legs. Scott Arfield patiently awaited the set-piece to play out on the edge of the box, his net-bound strike being deflected for a corner off the frame of Coll Donaldson.

The fact that Allan McGregor was largely restricted to catching and kicking practice in the first period obscured the fact that County showed intent and menace – if not a killer instinct – in the final third.

The mood changed around Ibrox four minutes from the break, though. Borna Barisic’s centre from an advanced position on he left was knocked up into the air and found, for truly the first time, the white shirts of County in two minds. Enter Defoe to execute a swivel and shot beyond the reach of Baxter. A sense of relief washed across Ibrox.

Defoe may be second choice at Ibrox right now but 17 goals in 30 appearances underlines that the 37-year-old is by no means second rate. It’s hard to understate how costly his absence could possibly be.

He played a central part in removing all doubt from the outcome just two minutes after the restart.

Ojo’s burst of pace preceded an intelligent ball into the veteran’s feet. Arfield was already on his way and took a sure first touch before prodding the ball under the body of the advancing Baxter.

The points were to come at a huge cost, however. Bounding after a long clearance, Defoe backed out of the race with Donaldson then hit the turf. The home fans groaned as one, with the sight of the Englishman leaving the pitch on a stretcher the enduring image of the night.

Aribo, rather than Morelos, was called initially from the bench but the Colombian did belatedly replace Kent.

Linked with a move away from Ibrox this week, Jordan Jones also replaced Steve Davis in his second outing of the year. Given Defoe’s predicament, it’s unlikely he’ll be going anywhere.

Morelos looked sharp for a player who’s not kicked a ball competitively this year. His attempt at chipping Baxter towards the end was clever but a touch heavy.

Gerrard will just have been happy to get him on the field here to dust off the post-Dubai cobwebs. With Defoe likely to be sidelined at least for a while, the Colombian’s importance to his side’s cause just grew.

County will again take comfort from being highly competitive at the home of a title contender. They may have now gone seven games across all competitions without a win but, like at Celtic Park last Saturday, there was enough here for the management to build on.

In a contest that was never more than competitive, Connor Goldson and Matt Polster were cautioned for industrial challenges, joining County’s Mullin, Lewis Spence, Sean Kelly and Fraser in referee Don Robertson’s book.