Rangers’ American connection – American footballers who have represented the Ibrox club.

Emerson Hyndman isn’t the first American to play for Ibrox.

Last night, Emerson Hyndman became the Rangers’ most recent American signing.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Bournemouth for the remainder of the season.

But he isn’t the first player from the United Kingdom to join the Ibrox ranks.

We take a look at some of the recent Rangers stars from the United States.

Reyna moved to Ibrox for £2.5 million in April 1999 after a successful spell in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg.

Despite playing as a creative midfielder in Germany, he spent most of his time at Rangers as a right-winger or right-back.

The highlight of Reyna’s Ibrox career was undoubtedly his goal in Rangers’ 2-0 Champions League qualifier victory over Parma.

In 2007, the winger moved from Manchester City to Ibrox and made an immediate impact.

Beasley scored against Zeta in a Champions League qualifier, becoming the first American to score in the competition for two different clubs.

In 2010, Beasley moved to Hannover 96 from Ibrox, where he won four trophies during his time there.

Rangers signed Edu, a highly rated midfielder at the time, for £2.6 million from Toronto.

He took a while to break into the team, but by the end of his Rangers career, he was a regular in the starting lineup.

Edu scored a memorable last-minute winner against Celtic in February 2010, along with winning three league titles and two league cups with Rangers.

Following Rangers’ financial collapse in 2012, the American joined Stoke City.

Rangers signed the defender from St. Etienne in France.

Etienne is 30 years old.

During his two seasons in Govan, he established himself as a fan favorite and frequently captained the team.

Despite Rangers’ financial difficulties in 2012, Bocanegra was keen to stay at the club.

He reluctantly moved to Spanish outfit Racing Santander after being dropped by the US national team.

Bedoya and US teammate Carlos Bocanegra both joined the Rangers on the same day.

Bedoya, on the other hand, did not have the same level of success as his fellow Americans at the time, Bocangera and Edu.

The assailant only got 12 points.

