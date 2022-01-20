Rangers are concerned about Joe Aribo’s injury, as the midfielder will miss the match against Nigeria.

Rangers are concerned about Joe Aribo’s injury, as the midfielder will miss the Nigeria match.

The Nigerian is on international duty, but a stomach problem means he will miss the match against Lesotho.

Joe Aribo will miss Nigeria’s match against Lesotho on Tuesday evening due to a stomach issue, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

On Saturday, the midfielder played 90 minutes against Benin, and the team has already qualified for the African Cup of Nations next year.

But Steven Gerrard and Rangers will be concerned if he is forced to miss this weekend’s Scottish Cup match against Cove Rangers due to a stomach problem.

After winning the league, Gerrard has stated that the Scottish Cup is now their primary focus, and Aribo’s absence would be a major blow.

After struggling on his return from injury late last year, he’s become a key player for his team in recent months.

“The training was fine,” Rohr said. “We took a long time to get here due to traffic, but the training was fine.”

“We worked hard for an hour and fifteen minutes.

“Unfortunately, one of our players, Joe Aribo, has stomach problems, so we’re not sure if he’ll be able to play.”

” he says.

Rangers take on Cove on Sunday, and the game will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

Under Gerrard, the Ibrox side has struggled in the Scottish Cup, failing to progress beyond the quarter-finals in each of his previous two seasons.