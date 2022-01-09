Rangers are ‘considering’ a deal for Colombian forward Frank Castaneda as he considers his options following Sheriff Tiraspol’s departure.

Following the expiration of his contract with his previous team, the 27-year-old is a free agent.

Castaneda was instrumental in Moldova’s shock victory over Real Madrid.

In the Champions League group stage in late September, Tiraspol defeated Real 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

According to the Sunday Post, Castaneda is now a target for the Scottish Premiership champions, having played 78 minutes in the upset before being substituted.

Castaneda began his career in South America with Caracas, a Venezuelan club, before moving to Orsomarso.

Castaneda, like his countryman Alfredo Morelos, moved to Europe in 2018 when he joined Senica of Slovakia.

He played there for two years before moving to Moldova last summer, where he scored 33 goals in 42 appearances.

Castaneda is being pursued by Empoli and Salernitana in Italy, Samsunspor in Turkey, Sochi in Russia, and Bundesliga side Augsburg.

After selling Nathan Patterson to Everton for an initial fee of around £11.5 million, Rangers have some room to maneuver in the transfer market.

In the January transfer window, they signed James Sands from New York City on an 18-month loan with the option to buy.