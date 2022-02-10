Rangers defeat Hibs 2-0, with James Tavernier starring as the Gers maintain their Premiership lead over Celtic.

At Ibrox, the Light Blues’ captain had a goal and an assist, while Alfredo Morelos also scored.

Rangers defeated Hibernian 2-0, with James Tavernier scoring one goal and assisting on another.

Rangers won the match at Ibrox thanks to Tavernier’s penalty in the fifth minute.

During a first-half blizzard, Hibs had a decent spell, but Alfredo Morelos put the game beyond the visitors with an emphatic finish in the 57th minute, despite Shaun Maloney’s side rallying late on.

The celebrations for the second goal were quickly drowned out by news of Aberdeen’s equalizer against Celtic, but Rangers finished the night one point behind the Premiership leaders.

Hibs lined up in a 4-4-1-1 formation with Lewis Stevenson in central midfield, while Rangers had Glen Kamara in for the injured Ryan Jack.

When Paul McGinn made an unnecessarily dangerous tackle on Ryan Kent near the byline, referee Nick Walsh immediately pointed to the spot, the visitors’ plans came crashing down.

Tavernier’s penalty was scored in the middle of the field.

Soon after, Tavernier set up Scott Arfield with a great ball over the top, but the midfielder’s volley was just wide of the target.

Both teams lost defenders in quick succession, with McGinn and Leon Balogun going off.

Hibs introduced on-loan Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper, who replaced Chris Cadden at right-back, and the former Motherwell man was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a push on Kent.

Borna Barisic made his Rangers debut after being substituted after an abysmal first-half performance at Celtic Park, and the left-back was quickly booked for a rash challenge on Jasper.

Midway through the half, Hibs had chances.

Kevin Nisbet’s first-time effort and Ewan Henderson’s free-kick were both palmed away by Allan McGregor, while Demetri Mitchell curled another set-piece into the roof of the net.

Following a collision with Calvin Bassey, Ryan Porteous claimed a penalty, but Walsh ruled against him.

Rangers played well in the second half.

After Porteous gifted the hosts possession on the edge of his box, Morelos missed a good chance, and Kent fired wide after good work from the Colombian.

Arfield went in for a bouncing ball with his studs up and caught Porteous in the 51st minute, setting off a flashpoint.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.