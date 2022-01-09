Rangers have signed Hearts’ John Souttar on a pre-contract agreement, with the Ibrox club pursuing him.

Rangers will try to sign Souttar ahead of a number of English Championship clubs.

Rangers are reportedly interested in signing John Souttar on a pre-contract transfer.

The Ibrox club has made an attempt to persuade the Scotland defender to relocate to Govan.

His contract with Hearts expires at the end of the season, and he is already being pursued by a number of English Championship clubs.

He has already been offered a pre-contract by Blackburn Rovers, with Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United also interested.

Rangers, according to the Glasgow Times, are hoping to beat off the competition and bring him to Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst made his first January signing, signing James Sands on an 18-month loan with a buyout clause.

As they look to strengthen their defensive options, they will look to add Souttar’s pre-contract to the mix.

Connor Goldson’s future is still in doubt, while Niko Katic is on loan at Hajduk Split and Jack Simpson appears to be on his way out.

With Filip Helander and Leon Balogun’s injury records, centre back is a crucial position for them to improve.

As Rangers try to avoid a move to the English Championship, Souttar has been identified as a bosman target.

After Nathan Patterson’s record-breaking move to Everton, Van Bronckhorst will have some cash to spend.

If they can persuade Souttar to sign a pre-contract, Rangers may be able to sign him in January.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has previously stated that a substantial offer would be required to entice him away from Tynecastle in the January transfer window as the club seeks to compete for a European place.

If he signs a pre-contract with a team in the same league, however, things could get complicated.

Glen Kamara, Jordan Jones, and Scott Wright have all agreed to moves with the Rangers in recent seasons, utilizing the pre-contract period.