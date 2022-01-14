Rangers have signed John Souttar on a pre-contract, with the Light Blues hoping to complete a January deal for the Hearts defender.

Rangers have signed John Souttar on a pre-contract, as the Light Blues look to complete a deal for the Hearts defender in January.

The 25-year-old is expected to join the Gers in the summer, but a deal could be struck in the winter window if a deal can be reached.

Hearts’ John Souttar has agreed to a pre-contract with Rangers.

After his contract at Tynecastle expires, the Jambos defender will join the Light Blues in the summer.

The Gers, on the other hand, are hoping to complete a deal for the 25-year-old before the end of the January transfer window in order to complete his move to Ibrox as soon as possible.

This season, the Scotland international has been a standout performer for the Jambos, who are currently third in the Premiership table.

His performance drew the attention of Govan manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who moved to add the centre-back to his squad.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson said of the former Dundee United player: “We are really looking forward to John joining Rangers and continuing his development under Gio, our coaching and support staff.”

“John is a full Scotland international with a bright future ahead of him.”

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know John over the course of our conversations so far, and I can see how excited he and his family are to be joining the Rangers.”

“We’re both looking forward to welcoming John to Ibrox.”

Meanwhile, Hearts are adamant about a transfer that will take place during the winter transfer window.

“Heart of Midlothian Football Club notes Rangers Football Club’s announcement of John Souttar’s pre-contract signing,” the Gorgie club said in a statement published on their own website.

“The club reiterates that John is an important member of the first-team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a significant and satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window,” reads a statement from the club.

“At this time, there will be no further comment.”