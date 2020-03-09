Rangers legend Nacho Novo filmed punching man in street brawl in East Kilbride

Footage has shown Rangers legend Nacho Novo involved in a street fight on a night out in East Kilbride, with the Spaniard seen apparently throwing punches at a member of the public.

A video clip was shared to Twitter on Monday showing Novo walking along Hunter Street in East Kilbride where he encounters an unknown male.

The former Rangers striker away is angered as the man pushes him into the street and retaliates by raining punches at the gentleman who is pinned to the wall by another man.

The victim is seen with a bloodied face as Novo is sent sprawling to the ground before approaching the man again while women watching on plead for the Spaniard to calm down.

Novo is seen walking off in the distance as onlookers compute the events that had just unfolded.

East Kilbride police inspector Aidan Higgins said: ‘We have received no reports regarding this incident. We are making enquiries.’

The 40-year-old is based in Scotland with his family after enjoying a fine spell with the Glasgow giants between 2004 and 2010.

Novo scored 52 goals in 206 appearances for Gers while also providing 21 assists. The Spaniard was sent off on two occasions during his spell with the Light Blues.

In late 2019, Novo decided to let his business partner run his NN10 bar as the former striker chose to focus on coaching.