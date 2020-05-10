Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield raises £9,500 for NHS after raffling off match worn shirt

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield has helped raise £9,500 for the NHS charities.

The former Burnley midfielder, who has become a key player for Steven Gerrard’s side since moving to Ibrox last season, started a raffle to give away the match shirt he wore in the Europa League tie against Braga in February.

Over 1000 people entered the competition, which run from Arfield’s Twitter account.

Arfield said: ‘I want to say a massive thank you to everybody that made a donation for the signed shirt.

‘We have raised over £9,500 for NHS charities which is obviously an enormous amount of money and it will go a long way in this current crisis.

Earlier this season, Arfield also raffled his shirt worn against Motherwell on Remembrance Sunday, raising £8,130 for Help for Heroes.