Rangers’ Nathan Patterson was paid three times what Everton should have paid a claims expert.

Last month, the full-back moved to Merseyside for £12 million, and his fee could rise to £16 million.

According to a football finance expert, Rangers received three times the amount they should have from Everton.

Twenty First Group, a data analytics firm, has released a report on the financial window, claiming it proves the Toffees overpaid for the Scotland international.

A valuation model is used to determine the worth of players.

Patterson moved from Ibrox to Goodison Park last month for an initial fee of £12 million, which could rise to £16 million if he performs well.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of Europe’s best young right-backs, but he was Rangers captain James Tavernier’s understudy.

Patterson has yet to make his Toffees debut, but manager Frank Lampard has expressed his admiration for the youngster.

Patterson is worth around £4 million, according to Omar Chaudhuri, the Twenty First Group’s chief intelligence officer.

“Everton’s acquisition of Nathan Patterson reflected the club’s own assessment of the Scot’s potential,” he said.

He was valued at €5 million (£4 million) in our model, far less than the reported €14 million (£12 million) paid.

“Patterson had only played 600 professional league minutes for Rangers, and while expectations are high, it is unusual to see such inexperienced players transact for such large sums.”