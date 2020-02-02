Rangers sign Hagi! Romania legend’s son Ianis joins on loan until the end of the season

Rangers have bolstered their attacking options before the transfer window closes with the signing of Ianis Hagi.

The 21-year-old is the son of Romania legend Gheorghe – and Rangers supporters will hope he can make a similar impact on the pitch to that of his father during his playing days.

Hagi – who will wear the No 7 shirt – has joined on loan from Belgian side Genk until the end of the season, with Rangers having an option to make that a permanent one in the summer.

Speaking to RangersTV, the Romania international said: ‘It is a great honour to play at such a huge club with a lot of history and I am looking forward to meeting everyone in the club and I can’t wait for the first training session.

‘Being in such a huge club and having this mentality of winning every game made me take this decision and I am really happy.’

Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard is pleased to capture the playmaker as he looks to dethrone Celtic and win the Scottish Premiership.

‘We are delighted to be able to add Ianis to the squad of players for the second half of the season,’ he said.