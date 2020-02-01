Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos’ car being examined by POLICE after man found tampering underneath

Alfredo Morelos’ car is being examined by the police after a man was allegedly seen tampering with the Rangers striker’s vehicle.

The 23-year-old returned to his car on Tuesday night to discover somebody underneath the vehicle.

Kenny McDonald, Police Scotland Detective Inspector, told Sky Sports News: ‘Following reports of a man allegedly tampering with a car in a secured car park in Glasgow last night (Tuesday).

‘I can confirm that we have removed the vehicle for examination. At this time no criminality has been established.’

Rangers said: ‘We are aware of an incident involving Alfredo’s car and this has been reported to the police. We can say nothing further at this stage.’

The Colombian has been sidelined for Rangers’ last two fixtures in the Scottish Premier League, and was duly missed during Steven Gerrard’s side’s 2-1 defeat to Hearts last weekend.