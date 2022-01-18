Rangers vs. Aberdeen: What’s the Difference?

Mark Warburton is baffled by the rivalry, so here are five reasons why.

Rangers face Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen at Pittodrie tomorrow lunchtime, and they will undoubtedly face a hostile reception.

Mark Warburton, the manager of the Gers, has admitted, “I don’t really understand it,” so where does the bad blood come from?

The first real enmity in this match was almost certainly sparked by a pair of shocking tackles.

Willie Johnston stamped on John McMaster’s neck during a League Cup match between the two in 1980.

The foul was so egregious that the Aberdeen midfielder had to be given the game’s first kiss of life, while his opponent was rightfully sent off.

Johnston joked that he thought he was stamping on Willie Miller, but in 2014 he admitted, “I wish I hadn’t done it.”

When Neil Simpson’s horror tackle snapped a young Ian Durrant’s cruciate ligament in October 1988, the Gers faithful had reason to be enraged as well.

Rangers midfielder Steven Gerrard sued Simpson for £2 million in damages, but the case was eventually settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

Despite the fact that Durrant would go on to play over 200 games for the Gers and win another 15 Scotland caps, most observers agreed that he was never the same player.

Knee injuries plagued the midfielder for the rest of his career, and he retired in 2002, 13 months after suffering another cruciate ligament injury while playing for Kilmarnock in the League Cup final against Celtic.

A particularly tense match between the old rivals took place at Pittodrie in January 2002, with crowd trouble marring a 1-0 Rangers victory.

In the first half, Aberdeen striker Robbie Winters was struck by a coin thrown by Rangers fans, prompting around 20 fans from the Dons end to storm the pitch in an attempt to confront the Rangers fans.

As police cordoned off the pitch, referee Mike McCurry halted play for 17 minutes.

The game was overshadowed by what Scottish Premier League chief executive Roger Mitchell described as “mindless morons.” Lorenzo Amoruso scored the game-winning goal for the visitors with a 30-yard screamer.

If the rivalry between Aberdeen and Rangers was already strained, it erupted when Sir Alex Ferguson’s Dons challenged the Old Firm for the title.

