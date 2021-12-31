Rangnick blocks Henderson loan, Araujo eyed in Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Julian Alvarez talks, Cristiano Ronaldo LATEST, Rangnick blocks Henderson loan

MAN UTD will travel to Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night.

With a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford on Thursday night, United moved ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League.

In a crucial win, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo all scored for the Red Devils.

In other news, the new interim manager is said to have blocked Dean Henderson’s January loan move away from Old Trafford.

Henderson had expressed interest in a loan move in the New Year after making only two appearances this season.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are considered serious contenders to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

According to reports, the Uruguayan’s release clause is worth £168 million.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Row of Ronaldo busts

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legend of Manchester United, has received a new gold statue…

Old Trafford is 5,700 miles away.

In the Indian town of Calangute, Goa, the 36-year-old Portuguese star was sculpted into a £12,000 65-stone monument.

According to the Times of India, it was built to inspire the next generation of footballers.

Locals, on the other hand, are said to be dissatisfied that a local footballer was not honored in his place.

United is on a spending binge.

Manchester United have been linked with a number of transfer targets, despite manager Ralf Rangnick’s denials about January signings.

Amadou Haidara, Erling Haaland, and Kieran Trippier have all been mentioned as possible acquisitions.

With those three players added, this is how United’s starting eleven could look.

It is the birthday of Ronaldo’s mother.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Manchester United star, posted an emotional birthday message to his mother Dolores Aveiro.

Ronaldo is close to his mother and has often credited her as a major influence on the course of his life and legendary career.

“Happy birthday to the best mother in the world, a warrior who never taught me to give up, the best grandmother my children could ever dream of having,” Ronaldo captioned a photo of her on Instagram.

“I adore you, my mother! Kiss!”

United’s next coach

Ralf Rangnick has been installed as the hot favorite to take over as Man United manager in the 2022-23 season after a steady start.

Mauricio Pochettino of PSG is the second favorite, followed by Brendan Rodgers of Leicester.

At 221 odds, Wayne Rooney is a huge longshot.

Happy birthday, Bruce!

It’s not just one, but two Manchester United legends’ birthdays!

Former captain Steve Bruce, who turns 50 today, is celebrating his special day with Sir Alex Ferguson.

United legends were born on this day. 🥳 Happy birthday, Brucey! 🙌#MUFCpic.twitter.com/CMlGGDtxq0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 31, 2021