Rangnick confirms Newcastle’s interest in Jesse Lingard, but says he ‘cannot say’ whether the winger will leave.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United is a transfer target for Newcastle this month, according to manager Ralf Rangnick.

Lingard has until the end of the season to decide whether or not he wants to leave Old Trafford, according to the interim manager.

The England international’s contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer, so this is likely to be Man Utd’s last chance to get some kind of financial compensation for the player.

In order to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad.

Money is no object for the North East outfit now that it has new owners, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

In the January transfer window, the Magpies already acquired Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.

Rangnick confirmed on Friday that the Saudi-backed club is interested in signing Lingard in January.

“In terms of Jesse, it’s the same as a lot of other players, he’s a really good player, it’s normal at other clubs, Newcastle showed interest in him, but I’m not the one dealing with that,” Rangnick said.

“I’m afraid I can’t answer that question right now if you ask me what will happen in the next 10 days.”

“As I said, it’s a question of what the player wants, what other options he has, and whether he has a chance to get game time; I can’t answer for him; it’s up to the players to decide.”

“He’s a very good, technically sound player.”

It’s not that simple at Manchester United; we have other players who can fill that role, and we can’t switch five or six positions from one game to the next.”

Lingard has yet to start a Premier League match for Manchester United this season.

Since Ralf Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he has only played 88 minutes off the bench in the league and has not been given any more opportunities.

Despite this, he has scored twice and demonstrated his worth in the few appearances he has made.

That followed his successful loan spell with West Ham last season, with David Moyes’ Hammers still interested in signing him.

“I know his contract is up in the summer, but the question is what he wants to do,” Rangnick added.

“I wouldn’t mind if he stayed until the end of the season because he is a player who can play at any time and I am familiar with his level.”

