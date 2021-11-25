Rangnick discovered an incredible XI of unknown players, including Haaland and Mane, who are now valued at £600 million.

Rangnick discovered an incredible XI of unknown players, which includes Haaland and Mane, and is now worth £600 million.

In his various roles as manager and director of football, RALF RANGNICK has signed several top-tier players.

The 63-year-old German is expected to take over as interim manager at Manchester United, with the possibility of becoming a director at the end of the season.

And with the likes of Erling Haaland, Sadio Mane, and Manuel Neuer already under his belt, there is a chance for more big names to arrive at Old Trafford.

Rangnick has a track record of unearthing undiscovered talent.

Joshua Kimmich, Timo Werner, Naby Keita, and Ibrahima Konate were among the players he discovered, helping RB Leipzig transform from a lower-league German side to a Champions League contender.

Dayot Upamecano was also sold to Bayern Munich for £37 million this year.

Rangnick was also one of the first to recognize Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe’s potential.

With Smith Rowe now an England international, he signed the midfielder on loan for RB Leipzig in 2019. He helped him learn and develop.

Rangnick also taught David Alaba while he was on loan at Hoffenheim, and Liverpool star Roberto Firmino also signed during that time.

Similarly, he discovered Haaland in his early Molde days and was instrumental in his transfer to RB Salzburg, where he scored 29 goals in 27 games.

Rangnick’s influence has also helped RB Salzburg become a Champions League team, with players such as Mane.

United are reportedly interested in signing Haaland, who has become one of the most sought-after players on the market.

The striker is worth £135 million on Transfermarkt, with the five players mentioned above worth a total of £583 million.

Rangnick is likely to have appealed to United not only because of his football brain, but also because of his unique ability to spot raw talent and develop them into world-class players.

Rangnick also revealed that at Hoffeinheim, Leipzig, and Salzburg, his strategy was to sign young players, which he hopes to replicate at Old Trafford.

“Every transfer window, we signed 18, 19, 20-year-olds,” he told Coaches Voice.

“Dayot Upamecano was 16 years old when he committed suicide.”

Naby Keta was 19 years old at the time.

Every transfer window, we lowered the team’s average age while dramatically improving its quality.

Leipzig has won two promotions in a row.

“We had just been promoted to the German third division when we signed Joshua Kimmich in 2013.”

He was a nearly unknown 18-year-old.

“We signed a lot of African players – Ibrahima Konaté was one of them – and it wasn’t just about…

