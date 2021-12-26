Rangnick has five Man United academy kids, including Mejbri and Shoretire, who have the potential to be superstars.

Rangnick has five Man United academy players who have the potential to become superstars, including Mejbri and Shoretire.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Class of ’92 burst onto the scene, first as an academy player and then as a first-team player.

As they say, the rest is history.

What about the 2022 edition, and who might make Ralf Rangnick’s starting XI between now and May?

Of course, because United’s new interim manager is under so much pressure, there are no guarantees.

But we’ve already seen that Rangnick is the type of coach who will select the best player in the squad to assist the team rather than the most well-known player.

Here are five trends to watch in the coming months…

Elanga has experience in the first team, having made his first appearance for Manchester United in the Premier League against Leicester City at Old Trafford last May.

A few weeks later, he scored his first senior goal, against Wolves.

Elanga’s father Joseph was a Malmo player who also earned 17 Cameroon international caps, so he’s had plenty of advice on and off the field.

In August 2020, Mengi made his United debut against LASK as an 18-year-old.

Last January, he joined Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on loan and played in the Championship.

His outstanding performances earned him a new contract with United, which will keep him at the club until at least 2024.

Mengi was injured at Derby, but he recovered quickly and came on to replace Luke Shaw after an hour in the 1-1 Champions League draw against Young Boys.

In recent weeks, Mejbri has been involved in the Fifa Arab Gulf Cup, where he assisted Tunisia in reaching the final, where they lost 2-0 to Algeria.

Because of the tournament, Mejbri was unable to play in the Champions League match against Young Boys, which featured many of his young teammates.

But you can bet that if he becomes available, he’ll be vying for a spot on the bench at the very least.

Joe Hugill is the man to call if you need a goal.

Hugill’s high strike rate has him vying for a place in the first team.

He scored ten goals in 11 starts (plus seven substitute appearances) for the Under-23s, and six goals in six for the Under-18s, so it wasn’t long before he was training with the first-team squad.

Keep the name in mind.

Shoretire made history as the youngest player in the UEFA Youth League when he came off the bench against Valencia as a 14-year-old in 2018.

His ascension through the ranks continued, and he made…

