Rangnick interim ‘deal reached,’ Pochettino manager BOOST, Haaland’should snub United’ UPDATE: Rangnick interim ‘deal reached,’ Pochettino manager BOOST, Haaland’should snub United’

Rangnick interim 'deal reached,' Pochettino manager BOOST, Haaland'should snub United'

Ralf Rangnick has agreed to become Manchester United’s interim manager for a six-month contract, according to reports.

The German, who uses gengenpressing, is currently the head of sports development at Lokomotiv Moscow, and he has influenced Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

The odds of the German, 63, becoming interim manager have been slashed.

This follows reports that Mauricio Pochettino will be difficult to entice away from PSG before the end of the season.

The French club has reportedly blocked an approach from the former Spurs manager.

Any move for Poch, 49, has been put on hold until at least the summer, according to United.

Brendan Rodgers is still a possibility, but United will have to pay £8 million to entice him away from Leicester.

Meanwhile, Valverde, the former manager of Barcelona, Valencia, and Athletic Bilbao, is a popular candidate to take over as United’s interim manager.

The 57-year-old Spaniard has been unemployed since being replaced by Ronald Koeman at the Nou Camp last year.

And Peter Schmeichel, a Manchester United legend, wants to see Steve Bruce, a former teammate, take charge of the Theatre of Dreams on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, Liverpool rivals Liverpool have been urged to sign Erling Haaland over Manchester United or Chelsea.

Below you’ll find the most up-to-date Manchester United news, transfers, and rumors from Old Trafford…

United’s focus now shifts to next weekend’s match against league leaders Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ralf Rangnick may seek a reunion with RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.

In 2019, the German paid £17 million for the Mali international from fellow Red Bull side Salzburg.

Haidara’s confidence has grown at the German club, and he has recently been linked with a move to Newcastle.

The 23-year-old, on the other hand, might come with a hefty price tag.

Ralf Rangnick was introduced to English football with three broken ribs and a punctured lung 42 years ago, writes ROB MAUL.

During the 1979-80 season in Sussex County Division One, the new interim Manchester United manager, 63, played 11 matches for non-league Southwick FC.

Rangnick, then 21, was pursuing a degree in English and PE at Stuttgart University, but during a year at the University of Sussex in Brighton, he enjoyed keeping fit by playing amateur football.

Only 154 people were present to watch the German make his debut as a 76th-minute substitute in…

