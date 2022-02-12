Rangnick is close to getting it right at Manchester United, but a win over Southampton will show that things aren’t all doom and gloom.

Rangnick is on the verge of nailing it at Manchester United, but a win over Southampton will show it’s not all doom and gloom.

RALF RANGNICK KNOWS he’s close to getting it right.

That’s what a 12-game winning streak in all competitions tells you.

The first halves against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup and Burnley in the league have both been outstanding.

The gloom that has descended upon the club prevents fans from seeing the interim manager’s small steps forward.

But, of course, he must complete the task in 90 minutes.

Only then will he be able to persuade the club’s owners that he, not Mauricio Pochettino or his preferred candidate Erik ten Hag, is the man to lead them forward next season.

Because it’s not a foregone conclusion that he’ll be thrown upstairs right away.

Indeed, he intends to stay in the Old Trafford hot seat for the foreseeable future.

He should, too, based on the signs.

The panic that sets in when the Red Devils’ dominance does not translate into a winning scoreline is a problem he must solve.

That was the case in both the FA Cup final against Middlesbrough, which they lost on penalties, and the 0-0 league draw at Turf Moor this week.

“The players have realized that development in and out of possession of the ball in the last couple of weeks,” Rangnick said.

“However, if we concede a goal against Middlesbrough after 60 minutes and Burnley after 50 minutes, we must stick to the game plan, not lose shape, composure, and most importantly, we must not lose our positioning on the pitch.”

“When we discussed the Burnley game, this is what we talked about.

“In football, if the other team scores a goal, we must remember why we were so dominant before that and not lose structure and shape.”

“We lost our shape for 15 to 20 minutes against Burnley; it got better at the end, but we lost that shape for those 15 minutes.”

Southampton must maintain their shape after a 3-2 win away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Rangnick has maintained a steady upward trend, but the results in terms of wins must be replicated quickly.

