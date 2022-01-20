‘Rangnick must be careful,’ Man Utd manager warns after enraging Cristiano Ronaldo with a Brentford substitute.

After being hooked with 20 minutes left to play in Manchester United’s match against Brentford on Wednesday night, CRISTIANO RONALDO was not happy.

After being replaced by Ralf Rangnick, Ronaldo threw a tantrum, which ex-Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes the German manager will not repeat anytime soon.

Rangnick was also warned by Hargreaves, who spent four years at Old Trafford, that he’must be careful’ when managing Ronaldo.

“I don’t think Ralf will take Cristiano off again any time soon,” Hargreaves said while on Optus Sport’s punditry duty.

“Ronnie told him, ‘Just keep me on, I’m fit, I’m probably the best athlete in the world at 36 years old.’

He is adamant about not being taken off.

“Rangnick must be careful because he has dropped the club captain Harry Maguire; Ronnie is on his side, but he was frustrated that he was taken off when there was no need to do so.”

“If at all possible, keep Cristiano on your side.”

In the 3-1 win over Brentford, Ronaldo stormed off the field, enraged that his number had been displayed.

Instead of sitting on the bench, he chose to stew on the steps near the dugout.

Rangnick contrasted Hargreaves after the game and hinted that he wouldn’t be afraid to drag him off again if it was in the team’s best interests.

“The only response I got was him asking me, ‘Why me, why did you take me off?'” Rangnick said of the decision.

‘Listen, I have to make a decision in the best interests of the team and the club,’ I told him.”

“Cristiano was displeased,” he went on.

He’s a goal scorer, so he’d have preferred to stay on and score a goal.

“However, we felt it was more important for us to be compact, to ensure we had enough legs and strong headers to defend their free kicks and set pieces.”

The drama comes as reports surface that Ronaldo may leave Manchester United at the end of the season.

Ronaldo wants to be part of a winning project, according to SunSport, and if the club fails to qualify for Europe’s top competition, he may leave.

