Rangnick prevents Henderson from making a move, Araujo is a target, and Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rangnick thwarts Henderson’s move, Araujo is pursued, and Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo.

MAN UTD are preparing for tonight’s match against Burnley, with Ralf Rangnick looking to get back on track.

Last time out, Newcastle held the Red Devils to a 0-0 draw, with Edinson Cavani rescuing a point from the bench.

According to reports, the new interim manager has blocked Dean Henderson from leaving Old Trafford on loan in January.

Henderson, who has only made two appearances this season, had expressed interest in a loan move in the New Year.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are regarded as serious contenders for the signing of Barcelona’s star defender Ronald Araujo.

According to reports, the Uruguayan’s release clause is worth £168 million.

On our live blog, we’ll keep you up to date on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and rumors…

Strike of a martial artist

Anthony Martial’s bid to leave Manchester United in January has reportedly been thwarted due to Sevilla’s financial difficulties.

The 26-year-old has informed interim manager Ralf Rangnick of his intention to leave Old Trafford next month in search of regular first-team action.

After only appearing seven times in the Premier League this season, his agent has made it clear that his client wishes to move on.

Martial, a former Monaco star, was the subject of a loan bid from Sevilla, which is believed to have been rejected.

The LaLiga club was only willing to pay half of his weekly wage and refused to pay a loan fee.

Fergie’s apology from Cicinho

Cicinho, a former Manchester United target, apologized to Sir Alex Ferguson on social media for rejecting a move to Old Trafford.

Before Roberto Carlos’ intervention, the now retired Brazilian right-back revealed he was close to signing for Manchester United in 2005.

Cicinho, 41, jokingly apologized to Ferguson on Instagram, but admitted he couldn’t pass up the chance to play in Madrid’s star-studded lineup.

UNITED FANS IN THE MORNING

Edinson Cavani is pushing for a start as United look to move up to sixth place with a win over Burnley at home tonight.

United’s goal was scored by Cavani, who came on as a substitute.

