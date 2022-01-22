Rangnick reportedly ‘gives them two-hour videos of their own displays to watch at home,’ leaving Man Utd stars ‘dismayed.’

Rangnick reportedly ‘gives them two-hour videos of their own displays to watch at home,’ which has left Man Utd stars ‘dismayed.’

Ralf Rangnick, the manager of Manchester United, assigns his players two hours of video homework, according to reports, leaving the Red Devils’ stars “dismayed.”

The German is rumored to be the one who assigns the analysis tasks, which players have complained ‘interfere with their personal lives.’

Since Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United’s form has stalled.

With mixed results, he attempted to implement a high-pressing style in a 4-2-2-2 formation.

But, according to the Mirror, he is so desperate for his squad to adopt his approach that he has been assigning homework.

According to reports, players are required to watch footage of their recent performances, which can take up to two hours.

Some players are said to have coped well with the increased workload, while others complain that it ‘interferes with their personal lives.’

The videos are said to be customized for each player and include advice on how to improve their game.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“This involves hours and hours of video footage to watch as homework,” a United source is quoted as saying in the Mirror.

“Some of the players have accepted it, but others are not as enthusiastic.”

Rangnick also switched training from the morning to the afternoon, which was met with opposition from some members of the squad.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.

His tactics have been compared to those of disgraced former United manager Louis van Gaal, who used to send emails to his players detailing their errors and mistakes.

On Saturday, the Reds will face West Ham in the Premier League, which SunSport’s United correspondent Neil Custis has dubbed “the biggest test of Rangnick’s reign.”

And Hammers boss David Moyes, a former United manager, warned him that in the Old Trafford hotseat, reputations mean nothing.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS